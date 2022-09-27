The R37.7 million Estina fraud case involving two associates of the Gupta brothers, Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth, will be heard in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The defence plans to request further particulars.

The charges are linked to the failed Free State Estina dairy farm project. The farm project, linked to the Gupta family, has been at the centre of a corruption and money-laundering scandal.

The men face charges of fraud, contravention of a section of the International Trade Administration Act, as well as a regulation of the Exchange Control Act.

Charges against them arise from a joint South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Investigating Director probe.

A report on the duo’s court appearance in February:

Farm beneficiaries tired of empty promises

The intended beneficiaries of the Estina Vrede dairy farm have since said they are no longer interested in the Free State government’s empty promises. It’s been nine years since the project came into existence.

They say they have been lied to for far too long to believe anything.

Last year, the Department of Agriculture told them that the controversial project would finally be handed over to the rightful beneficiaries in January 2022.

Intended beneficiaries say their names were merely used to steal money that was used to set up the dairy farm which ended up benefitting other people.

-Additional reporting by Makgala Masiteng