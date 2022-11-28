The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will take parliament to court for failing to return to the normal way of conducting its work.

The DA wants parliament to stop conducting its business through virtual platforms since the country declared an end of the state of disaster due to Covid-19 some time ago.

It says the current method of operating parliament is infringing on the Constitutional rights of ordinary South Africans as they are unable to participate in the deliberations.

Party Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says they have given enough time to the presiding officers to consider their call.

“The institution is in contravention of the Constitution and we will be taking this matter to our lawyers to challenge this in court. Parliament had 10 months to resolve this matter. It has dragged its feet and there seems to be an acceptance that the good hope chamber is going to be the solution for the next four years of parliament being rebuilt.”