Ntuli doesn’t believe DA demands are preventing GNU finalisation

ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Mdumiseni Ntuli, says the DA is not holding the party hostage with its demands in the Government of National Unity.

Speaking to SABC News on a range of issues, Ntuli said the demands from the DA are not preventing the process from being finalised.

Leaked letters between the ANC and DA indicate that they are struggling to find each other regarding the allocation of cabinet positions.

“We think the letter from the President to John (Steenhuisen), it clearly articulates the position of the ANC about how right from inception we understood the arrangement of the GNU. I have said before it’s new terrain, contradiction will emerge, what will sustain it is quality of leadership from all parties,” says Ntuli.

