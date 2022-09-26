The case of a bogus doctor accused of raping a minor in August will be back in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

The 38-year-old man allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl during consultation in his rooms.

He was denied bail earlier this month and remains in police custody.

The defense in the matter argued that giving their client bail would be in the interest of justice.

Defense lawyer, Kenneth Juries, insisted that the 38-year-old is not a flight risk, as he has faced the same charge before yet he did not flee the country.

“There’s no concrete evidence to say that in the past, he evaded his trial. He had a matter, the same charge, that he attended up to finalisation. That is a fact, to show to this court that yes he will stand his trial, unlike the state that can merely argue to this honourable court that such possibilities do exist.”

During his bail application, it emerged that the accused is not registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa and is in the country illegally.

The suspect faces another matter of sexual assault.

While he now faces a sexual assault case involving a 26-year-old patient and a rape case involving the 17-year-old girl, the state argued that he might face additional charges during his next court appearance.

VIDEO: Earlier this month, the Kimberley-based bogus doctor accused of rape applied for bail: