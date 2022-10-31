The Automobile Association has raised concerns over further fuel price increases, due to take effect in November, saying international oil costs are the major contributing factor.

Diesel is expected to increase by R1.43-cents a litre – with both grades of petrol due to go up by 51-cents a litre.

The Association’s Spokesperson is Layton Beard says, “When we look at those numbers, the weakness or strength of the dollar against the rand is not playing a major factor.”

“The major factor is those international oil prices which are a lot higher than they were the previous month and that is causing the increases we are seeing going into November, so that is the worry”.

“We need to see if that is a trend that continues in November, going into December, but that is the main driver at the moment,” the spokesperson added.