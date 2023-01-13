The 2023 edition of the Eastern Cape Super 14 has been launched in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This competition has proven to be a vital nursery for rugby talent in the province which does not have teams in the premier professional competitions in the country. It is also a feeder for the Border Bulldogs and EP Elephants. The Eastern Cape Department of Sports together with their new partner, Heritage Rugby, have invested R 8,5 million in this competition.

Seven clubs from Border Rugby and Eastern Province are set to participate in the annual premier club rugby tournament.

R100 000 prize money

Eastern Cape MEC for Sport, Nonceba Kontsiwe, says these players will compete in a 10 week-long competition for the ultimate prize.

Kontsiwe elaborates, “The prize money is R100 000 for the winner and then broken down to 60, 40, 30 and 10. Even those who do not win get prize money because we want to encourage those to participate. We want to encourage participating that’s why they also get something.”

With the prize money bumped up to R100 000, teams are more motivated than ever.

Captain Deon Jantjies for Progress Rugby Club says, “We are excited. The boys are working so hard on and off the field. Discipline has been good. The spirit is so good. We can’t wait to get started.”

“The rivalry between progresses is intense. But like I said we have a job at hand we are taking it game by game. We are not thinking too far ahead.” says Parks captain, Robin Stevens.

Old Selbornians captain, Lawrence Danso adds, “When I go back home with the news, it’s gonna be more than enough motivation to get the boys riled up. And to make sure we bring the cup back home because it’s been this side for too long.”

The first match of the competition will take place next Saturday, when Kirkwood hosts the George Crusaders.