The 65 hostels in Gauteng are inhumane: Maile

Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile says there are 65 hostels across the province and the conditions in all of them are inhumane. He was speaking during his visit to the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto, where residents are protesting over the dilapidated state of the hostel and other service delivery challenges.

Maile says the provincial government is looking into the challenges at hostels.

“Because the population has increased in all the hostels, it means that the bulk infrastructure that is there is not enough, it has to be expanded. We will not want to lie and say that tomorrow we will solve all the problems. However, we are committed to making sure that we look at these problems in the short-term, medium-term, and long-term, working with the city.”

We are at the Diepkloof hostel, Soweto, following the protest that erupted in the area yesterday by residents, to assess and solicit an understanding of the concerns raised. We assessed the conditions during our walk about and committed to reconvene on Thursday with IziNduna, pic.twitter.com/HSjW9luiVp — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) March 19, 2024

