The supplementary exams are open to those learners who did not pass matric in 2020 or candidates who did not satisfy the requirements for their certificates.

Basic Education says matric learners have until this week Friday to register to write supplementary examinations.

Department spokesperson Ellijah Mhlanga, says candidates who could not attend or finish their matric exams last year for medical reasons or death in the family also have the opportunity.

“The deadline for registration is the 26 of March for those that want to upgrade their marks, or those that want to use the second chance opportunity to re-write the matric exam which is going to be taking place in May and June.

We call a second chance opportunity because it’s not supplementary as such, it is a fully fledged exam which takes place in the middle of the year. You can write any number of subjects; you are not limited to two subjects as it used to be the case when it was supplementary exams.”

Earlier this month a Limpopo lawyer challenged the Department Education it was unlawful for the department to prevent learners who failed matric to repeat the class.

Terrace Maluleke successfully obtained an interim urgent order from the High Court in Thohoyandou which compels the department to allow a group of learners to repeat Grade 12.

Support system for matric learners who failed:

Maluleke was representing seven learners at Shirilele High School in Malamulele who were refused admission after failing in 2020.

He said the court order covers all learners who want to repeat Grade 12.

“The learners whose circumstances are similar to these ones and should be able to enjoy the outcomes of the court ruling; therefore, they can go back to class. In the event they’re denied access, they can also approach us to intervene so that they enjoy the proceeds of this order. We can do an application to all the learners were represented on pro bono, meaning they’re not paying anything; we’re representing them for free.”