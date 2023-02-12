The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise says South Africa’s efforts in helping maintain peace on the continent is not just for the sake of Africa but also for South Africa’s own benefit. She was speaking at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria where she, the military top brass and the family received the remains of Sergeant Vusi Mabena.

Mabena was killed last Sunday in the DRC, by a sniper while travelling in a helicopter. He was part of the South African United Nations Peacekeeping Force in the DRC.

Modise says South Africa should never tire of calling for stability on the continent.

“South Africa must never forget the sacrifices that we have made on our own behalf, and on behalf of SADC. But may we also ensure that that voice of South Africa is not dimmed in calling for stability, in fighting for peace, because in fact, if we withdraw right now, we are going to create a greater problem for this country, because we will not be able to stem the tide flowing into this country,” says Modise.

The SANDF says it will continue trying to find the truth relating to the death of Mabena.

SANDF top brass joined by the family of Mabena who was killed last Sunday in the DRC to receive his

His family said that he died a hero.

SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya says, “Currently, our members that are in DRC have now under Monusco, instituted a board of inquiry, because for every loss of life we put together a board of inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the loss itself. However, when it comes to what we intend doing going into the future, the DRC, and particularly the eastern DRC, hasn’t seen peace, and therefore, we will continue to maintain our presence until the eastern DRC experiences peace.”

