The family of slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa has expressed concern that no arrest has been made regarding her killing. The SABC 1’s IKANI actress was shot on Thursday at her home in Evander in Mpumalanga, and later died in hospital on Saturday.

Speaking during the actress’ memorial service, family Spokesperson Mzwandile Mdeliswa says they find it strange that the suspect has not been arrested despite being known.

He says Mdeliswa was a role model to most of the young people in the area.

The family had high hopes for the 34-year-old actress. He says the family is deeply devastated of the young life cut shot.

“There is a serious concern because initially on the very same day on Thursday, the police were hands-on. They managed to get one suspect, although at a later stage, we got that the person that they got is not the one who shot Thandeka. We are kind of disappointed because as we speak, we are clueless. We hope maybe after we are finished with the burial, we will get the good news and that justice will prevail.”