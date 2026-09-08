Thabo Cele emerges as Sundowns target after Chiefs departure

SABC Sport understands Thabo Cele has emerged as a high-priority target for Mamelodi Sundowns, with talks between the midfielder and the African champions believed to have reached an advanced stage.

Cele mutually terminated his contract with Kaizer Chiefs on Monday night, bringing an end to a difficult spell at Naturena after he was informed that he did not feature in new coach Fernando Da Cruz’s plans.

The midfielder missed Chiefs’ pre-season tour of Spain and had spent the past several weeks training separately while negotiations over his departure were concluded.

Now, Cele could land on his feet with a move to another South African giant.

The public broadcaster has established that Sundowns have engaged the 29-year-old over a potential move, with the Brazilians understood to be keen on adding another experienced midfielder to their squad.

The club have been seeking greater depth following the tragic death of Jayden Adams shortly after the FIFA World Cup, while their involvement in domestic and continental competitions has increased the need for strength across the squad.

Cele would bring significant experience to Chloorkop, having played in Europe before returning to South Africa and joining Chiefs.

His time with Amakhosi, however, lasted only around 18 months, and his situation changed following Da Cruz’s arrival.

The French coach indicated that he had sufficient options in Cele’s position, leaving the midfielder surplus to requirements.

Sundowns have already moved quickly in the free-agent market, recently signing former Orlando Pirates right-back Deano Van Rooyen.

The Brazilians could now turn their attention to another player who has become available without a club, with Cele understood to be firmly on their radar.

While a deal is not yet confirmed, discussions are believed to be progressing positively, and Sundowns are understood to be seriously considering bringing Cele to Chloorkop.