Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Thabo Bester’s pre-trial hearing postponed to April next year

  • Thabo Bester appears virtually before the Free State High Court on August 28, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Kamogelo Seekoei
Makgala Masiteng

The case of Thabo Bester has been postponed to April 19 next year in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

Bester and his co-accused, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually from the Kroonstad and eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, respectively, on Friday.

The two were arrested in Tanzania and deported to South Africa in April 2023.

Judge Lani Opperman postponed the matter for a plea and trial.

Video| Thabo Bester prison escape pre-trial hearing – 28 August 2026:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News