Thabo Bester’s pre-trial hearing postponed to April next year

The case of Thabo Bester has been postponed to April 19 next year in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

Bester and his co-accused, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually from the Kroonstad and eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, respectively, on Friday.

The two were arrested in Tanzania and deported to South Africa in April 2023.

Judge Lani Opperman postponed the matter for a plea and trial.

Video| Thabo Bester prison escape pre-trial hearing – 28 August 2026:

