Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and 7 co-accused back in court

Murder and rape convict Thabo Bester and eight others are expected back in the Free State High Court on Wednesday.

The accused appeared briefly in the same court in February where the matter was postponed due to changes in legal representation.

Bester’s co-accused include his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Magudumana’s father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, his driver Xanda Moyo, camera technician Teboho Lipholo, G4S employees Motanyane Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Senohe Matsoara and Camera technician James Lipholo.

They face charges of aiding an inmate escape from custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester, on the other hand, faces a charge of escaping from prison.

Magudumana is accused number one in the matter while Bester is accused number seven. The two, alongside Moyo, remain in custody.

In his last appearance, Bester’s lawyers withdrew from the case and he later appointed advocate Mohamed Seedat as his new legal representative.

While Moyo will be represented by Nandipha Magudumana’s legal team, Masukela will be represented by Legal Aid.

Meanwhile, the court at the time ordered all legal representatives to collect dockets by May 29 this year.

Legal analyst, Dikeledi Moeti weighed in on the matter saying: “What the court is expected to see on June 5 is that attorneys being furnished with their legal fees and also furnished with copies of the dockets.”

She says the process also includes the lawyers agreeing on Section 212b of the Criminal Procedure Act, settling any pre-existing disputes and agreeing on a court date.

