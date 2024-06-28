Thabazimbi municipal workers await June salaries

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Municipal workers in the Thabazimbi municipality in Limpopo haven’t been paid their June salaries.

Municipal workers were supposed to have received their salaries two days ago.

The official opposition in the municipality, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has criticised the DA-led coalition municipal authorities for failing to pay the workers.

There have been problems of infighting between the DA and ANC-led coalitions regarding governance in the troubled municipality.

The municipal authorities are yet to comment.

The EFF’s Lawrence Mapoulo says this does not only affect workers but also service delivery.

“They are messing up the people of Thabazimbi. When you enter Thabazimbi you will just carry the smell because of what is happening now. We are worried about the state of our place, to say it affects the community because services are not delivered and also the workers and councillors are not paid what is due to them. Therefore we feel that as the EFF we have realised that there are people who want to destroy this country and not bring services and bring health hazards to our communities,” says Mapoulo.

VIDEO | The story from two months ago reports on political instability leaving residents and businesses without basic services at Thabazimbi Municipality: