Tete murder bail judgment postponed to Friday

Judgment in the bail application of two suspects linked to the murder of boxing champion Zolani Tete, has been postponed to Friday in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The court has heard new ballistic evidence that was presented.

It indicated a positive match between firearms and ammunition recovered from the murder scene and firearms seized from two other suspects arrested in connection with the case.

The court also heard that a third firearm, allegedly used in the murder, is still being sought.

The legal representative of applicant number two, Asanda Phakade argued that the new evidence does not sufficiently link his client to the crime scene or justify his continued detention.

“The new evidence which still does not put me at any place or environment when the murder was done. I bare no knowledge of the firearms recovered and where they were recovered. If they appear to have been used I bare no knowledge when they could be used as I was not there.”

Video: Zolani Tete murder accused’s bail application continues