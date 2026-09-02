Tete murder accused described as dangerous and flight risks

The bail application for the two people accused of the murder of the former boxing world champion, Zolani “Lastborn” Tete has been remanded to Monday in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The defence is expected to continue with its cross examination of investigating officer, Nkululeko Mtati, when the matter resumes.

Mtati went on to reveal how badly Tete’s body was damaged by the wounds he sustained on the day he was shot. The State is opposing the bail application citing the seriousness of the case against the applicants.

The investigating officer in the case that has drawn much public attention has told the court that all four accused have confessed their role in the killing of Tete.

He even accused applicant number one’s mother of already interfering with state witnesses. He said the evidence they have against the applicants and the accused is overwhelming.

He has described both applicants as dangerous to society, and they are well connected to dangerous individuals.

Mtati believes that the two applicants are not suitable bail candidates as they pose flight risks and their safety would be compromised due to the public outcry over the incident.

VIDEO | Applicant number one claims Tete threatened him with a firearm after the boxer discovered that he was in a romantic relationship with his estranged wife:

-Report by Hlumisa Qabaka