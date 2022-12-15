The series opener between Australia and South Africa gets under way at the Gabba on Saturday. This is the first Test series between the two nations since the ball-tampering saga which took place in Cape Town in 2018.

Nearly 4 years later, both camps are adamant there’s no lingering animosity between the two nations, but as an Aussie vs Proteas series goes, anything is possible.

Not since 2005 has Australia beaten South Africa at home, with the hosts coming off second best in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Armed with genuine pace and bounce, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen, will have their roles to play, an attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada who is certainly up for the challenge.

Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa is happy with under-fire batsman Temba Bavuma’s frame of mind ahead of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane. https://t.co/rONWn8onxN — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) December 15, 2022

South Africa’s fragile batting line-up means Australia start as favorites heading into the series.

Interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa admits the Proteas will need the tail to wag to ensure they get enough runs to be competitive against Australia. https://t.co/8wtNxKDQPW — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) December 15, 2022

South African Cricket Coach Malibongwe Makete believes in his players like Temba Bavuma, who have come under fire for their performance of late and will deliver when it matters.

“South Africa’s pace attack is undoubtedly their strength, but they will need to be careful not to make the same mistake as many visiting attacks do in Australia, particularly at a venue such as the Gabba, where they bowl too short with the new ball.”

Australia’s batters are in fine touch, having batted more than 300 overs in their recent series albeit against West Indies. Setting the scene for an interesting series.