Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system Autopilot fell in a ranking of 12 major systems, Consumer Reports said Wednesday. 12 systems tested by Consumer Reports, a non-profit organisation that evaluates products and services, Ford Motor’s Blue Cruise was first, followed by General Motors’Cadillac Super Cruise and Mercedes-Benz Driver Assistance.

Tesla, which was second in Consumer Reports ratings in 2020 behind Super Cruise, fell to seventh, the group said. The electric vehicle maker did not respond to a request for comment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating 830 000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot after a series of crashes with parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA is reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention. In June, the agency said evidence suggested drivers in most crashes with emergency vehicles under review had complied with Tesla’s alert strategy that seeks to compel driver attention, raising questions about its effectiveness.

NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said earlier this month the agency was working really fast on its Autopilot probe.

In 2020, the National Transportation Safety Board criticised Tesla’s ineffective monitoring of driver engagement after a 2018 fatal Autopilot crash.

Autopilot enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention but Tesla says the feature requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous.