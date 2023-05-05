Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has told the inquest sitting in the High Court in Pretoria that the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract was taken jointly with the provincial leadership.

She’s being cross-examined about her role in the controversial relocation of more than 3 000 mental health patients from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016.

About 144 of them died of hunger, dehydration and neglect while being accommodated at ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs.

Mahlangu has told evidence leader, Advocate Willie Pienaar that she was bound to comply with the PEC’s decision.

Pienaar: You Ms Mahlangu as a political head of that department decided that the process should be accelerated?

Mahlangu: The decision to terminate was driven from the PEC and once that is done as the political head of the department that decision must be executed.

Pienaar: I’m correct to say you regarded yourself bound to comply at all cost, is that correct?

Mahlangu: Yes I was part of that decision and that is correct.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before Life Esidimeni Inquest | 05 May 2023