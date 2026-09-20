Tenth woman’s body found wrapped in a duvet in Soweto

Gauteng police have registered an inquest docket following the discovery of a female body in a dam at Moroka, Soweto on Sunday.

The unidentified body was found wrapped in a duvet this afternoon.

The victim is estimated to be in her twenties.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

Police appeal to members of the community who may have information regarding the incident or any information that can assist with investigations to contact their nearest police station or the police crime stop number 08600 10111 or alternatively use the MySAPSApp to provide tipoffs anonymously.

VIDEO | Female body found wrapped in a duvet in Moroka

Earlier today, the Interministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide said it received a briefing on the investigations regarding the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni.

The deaths have prompted renewed calls for swift action to bring those responsible to book.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga says, “On priority of law enforcement protection, safety and justice, a multidisciplinary specialized investigation team as the President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the investigation into these killings must receive the highest level of attention from government and law enforcement agencies.”

“The multidisciplinary specialized team established to investigate the cases has been elevated to be coordinated by the Deputy National Commissioner Detective Services.”

VIDEO | Police confirm woman’s body discovered in Thokoza Park