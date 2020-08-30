President Cyril Ramaphosa is allegedly standing by his letter to ANC members and leaders that they refrain from engaging into corrupt activities

There are reports of tension on day three of the online African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be taking a strong stance against corruption.

Reports say Ramaphosa is standing by his letter to ANC members and leaders that they refrain from engaging into corruption activities – irrespective of the fact that the letter was rubbished by his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma.

The Secretariat of the ANC has confirmed that Secretary General Ace Magashule will join Ramaphosa in appearing separately before the Integrity Commission.

Anticipation is rife that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has availed himself to the ANC Integrity Commission on his CR17 campaign donations, a move that many say will set a precedence for the party and other contenders for the presidential position, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu to come forth and reveal their funders.

Some like Mzwandile Masina and Tony Yengeni have called on all those fingered in corruption including Ramaphosa to step aside from their positions and allow legal processes to take place.

#ANCNEC Sources tell the @SABCNews that party President @CyrilRamaphosa has proposed to the NEC that all party leaders declare their financial interests to the organization just as public representatives do in government. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/C3vFHhs4i0 — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) August 30, 2020

Earlier this week, Zuma rubbished an open letter written to all party members and leaders by Ramaphosa on the issue of corruption in government.

The seven-page letter by Ramaphosa last week made an appeal to ANC structures to refrain from continuing to seek to make quick money through corruption as it is against ANC values.

However, Zuma, hitting back at Ramaphosa, stated it is fundamentally flawed in many aspects. The former ANC president claims in the letter that Ramaphosa does not have a basic understanding of how to be a legitimate leader of the ANC and how to communicate with party members.

In a 12-page letter, Zuma says under Ramaphosa there is only a lip-service to the 54th national conference of the ANC such as nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, land expropriation, and radical economic transformation.

Zuma added that he wants to see action from the current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

