Tension is high in Niger after the Presidential guards held President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey.

The presidency in that country said the guards had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain” and that Bazoum was well.

The office of Bazoum says the national army was ready to attack them if the Presidential Guard don’t stop their action.

The statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the presidential palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern that West Africa’s sixth coup since 2020 could be under way.

