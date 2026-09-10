Tensions heighten ahead of planned anti-illegal immigration march

Refugees camping outside the Home Affairs offices on Che Guevara Road in Durban say they are willing to be moved to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng.

This comes ahead of a planned demonstration by the anti-illegal immigration group March and March.

Tensions in the area escalated last week when members of March and March staged a demonstration in the area.

One of the leaders of the refugees, Princess Adjei, says they understand that the lobby group wants the area cleaned, but says the refugees have nowhere else to go.

Adjei says they have been told a facility in Gauteng is available to accommodate them.

“We just need shelter because we can’t be in the street forever. We need shelter so that we can leave this place. March and March is complaining that they want to clean the streets because the tent and everything (makeshift living conditions) are making the street look bad. Which we understand, but now we don’t have anywhere to go; we’re pleading with the government to help us with shelter.”

X | @SABCNews | MIGRATION TENSIONS | The March and March Movement is expected to march to the Department of Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in eThekwini, protesting against the group of displaced refugees and asylum seekers camped outside the centre. pic.twitter.com/3YiG9jsF3q

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 10, 2026

WATCH |Undocumented Immigrants | March and March to protest outside KZN refugee centre |