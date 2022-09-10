John Peers and Storm Sanders become the first Australians to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title; with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 wins over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday since 2001.

Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was their first Grand Slam title as a team. Peers previously won a men’s doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

On the day of losing in the women’s doubles semi-final, Sanders said, “To play on the biggest court in the world is a very memorable experience.”

“We’ll be back next year.” she adds.

The 4th seeded Australians were left to rue missed opportunities in the first set as they failed to convert three break points.

But with Australia’s former doubles number one Sam Stosur among those cheering them on from the stands, Peers and Sanders made amends in the second when they converted a set point after a costly double fault from the Frenchman.

Flipkins and Roger-Vasselin recovered from 0-3 deficit in the match tiebreak but could not keep the momentum up as Peers sealed the title with an ace.

“Stormy, we got one. Well done…It’s been a pleasure this week and a lot of fun so hopefully there are a few more coming up.” says Peers.

Flipkins, who announced her retirement from singles competition this year, told the crowd she was happy simply to be back on tennis’ grand stage after deciding to join forces with her French partner in Cincinnati.

“I didn’t even expect one day I would be standing here in the finals,” she adds.