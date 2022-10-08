A 10-year-old Limpopo soccer coach is making waves in the province’s Tshisaulu Village on the outskirts of Thohoyandou.

Arehone Makhari’s coaching talents went viral on social media after a video of him giving a pep talk to his Rams Football Academy players.

Makhari’s videos of him coaching a local amateur soccer team in his area bagged him an invite to give a talk to Sekhukhune United players at a midweek Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates recently at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Thobela Babina Noko 🙏🏿 Sending our heartfelt appreciation to Arehone Makhari for the dedicated work you have done for us. To our partners @kappa_sa @DripSportif @aQuelleViV thanks for making Arehone look the part. Describe yesterday’s performance with the emoji below…👇 pic.twitter.com/xecvfvb4mW — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) October 5, 2022

The coaching prodigy who is said to have won 16 of the 29 matches he has coached his team through, says that he began coaching at the tender age of ten. He credits his good work to a formula of respecting supporters and the players.

“To be a good coach, you have to respect people that are supporting you, and people who you stay with and your parents, and you must respect all the people and players. Listen to the players and the players will listen to you,” says the young coach.

Rams Football Academy owner, Tshifhiwa Ramukosi, says they have been winning more matches since they appointed 10-year-old coaching sensation – Arehone Makhari. Ramukosi says the young coach has been winning about 60% percent of matches played in the amateur ranks #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/j06EPvigNv — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) October 8, 2022