10 of 18 parties sign GNU Statement of Intent: ANC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced that ten of the eighteen parties with seats in the National Assembly have signed the Government of National Unity (GNU) Statement of Intent.

The parties are the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, IFP, GOOD, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah. The ANC says the 10 parties secured over 70% of the vote in the 2024 elections thus ensuring broad representative and a strong mandate to govern.

In a statement, it says any further parties wishing to join the GNU will be subject to Clause 24 of the Statement of Intent which states that there be discussion and agreement amongst the existing parties, whenever new parties want to be part of the GNU.

With the first phase of the GNU complete, the ANC says engagements with the signatory parties on the formation of the Executive have started, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to announce appointments in the coming days.

DA Governance | Expectations from Government of National Unity:



Meanwhile, as all eyes are on the promises and commitments that would come from the proposed Government of National Unity, Chief Nico Nel, an Activist in Hangberg expressed his view and expectation.

“The Government of National Unity, is only the beginning. We want to see in the next two months after the president has elected his cabinet, we will see if they are really serious about delivering service in this country and include everyone.”