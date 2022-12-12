Ten people were killed in a crash involving a truck and a taxi on the N1 road, 20 kilometres before Verkeerdevlei Toll Plaza towards Winburg, in the Free State on Monday morning.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Sipho Towa says the truck drove into a taxi and the victims died on the scene.

Five people including three children were also injured in the crash.

The injured have been taken to Pelonomi Trauma hospital.

Free State – MAJOR INCIDENT: N1 Route: #TaxiCrash Taxi v Truck between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei plaza – 10 Fatalities at the scene — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) December 12, 2022