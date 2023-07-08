The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of possible snowfall in the Sutherland area in the Northern Cape.

It says temperatures are expected to drop to -3°C with a high of 5°C.

Meteorologist Phemelo Zonke says snowfall is also expected in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

“There is a strong cold front situated over the southern parts of the country expected to bring with it some isolated to scattered showers of rain over the southern and western parts of the country. Widespread mainly around the southwestern coastline into the western part of the Western Cape.”

“Snowfall is forecast over the high lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape. Sutherland will reach extremely cold conditions with a high of 6°C today [Saturday] and overnight low of -3°C.”

SA Weather Report | 08 July 2023

Meanwhile, the Cape Metro is experiencing intermittent rainfall and strong winds.

Another cold front has been predicted for the province. Forecaster, Elani Heyneke says maximum temperatures in some areas are expected to be below 10°C.

Heyneke says they have also issued a yellow level two warning for strong waves between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Disaster risk management officials have been placed on high alert.