Revelers packed the streets of Tel Aviv on Friday for the city’s annual pride parade in support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tens of thousands of people waved rainbow flags, a symbol of the LQBTQ+ community, and danced through the streets in colourful outfits as police officers were deployed to ensure their safety.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021 with restrictions in place.

Israel’s LGBTQ+ rights are unusual for the deeply conservative Middle East. Secular Tel Aviv has long billed itself as a gay tourism hub, although in Jerusalem, an hours drive away, pious Jews, Muslims and Christians set a more straight-laced public tone.

This year’s parade, which was attended by some local politicians, is calling for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel.