The case against Malesela Teffo, who was recently struck off the roll of advocates and was once defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been postponed to November 3 at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He is facing charges relating to assault, fraud, corruption, trespassing and contempt of court three times, among others.

The charges formed part of the Legal Practice Council’s (LPC) complaint which saw him being disbarred.

The video below is reporting on the LPC and Teffo matter:

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Wednesday morning, Teffo said he was confident that the charges against him wouldn’t stand.

“There is nothing serious about these charges, they are just making a hill out of a mole here. There is nothing serious, it’s a laughing stock here. I am a law-abiding citizen of this country that is why I am here. So when I am here they can not give me the charges today.”

“Look, they are beating around the bush, they are sending me from pillar to post and they are saying they forgot to make the disclosure. I need disclosure here and I need to be told what is that I am charged with. So I don’t know why I am being dragged here coming up and down to court,” he says.