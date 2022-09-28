The controversial lawyer who was recently struck off the roll of advocates and former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Malesela Teffo, is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Teffo will appear on charges related to assault, fraud, corruption, trespassing and contempt of court among others.

The charges formed part of the Legal Practice Counsel complaint which saw him disbarred.

The Council brought an application before the High Court in Pretoria for Teffo to either be suspended or struck off the roll.

The council received numerous complaints against Teffo, some pre-dating the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

These include contemptuous behaviour in court and misleading the court.

Teffo had accused President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Prosecuting Authority and Police Minister Bheki Cele of being behind attempts to end his career.

Withdraws

In July, Teffo withdrew from defending accused numbers one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Teffo said he has experienced harassment from the police and the NPA, who he says don’t want him to be part of the case.

Teffo said he was considered a problematic advocate.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela refused to hear further arguments from him after he withdrew. Teffo then left the courtroom.

