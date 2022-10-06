A teenage relative of murdered Cape Town magistrate, Romay van Rooyen, has abandoned his bail application in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court.

Eighteen-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg briefly appeared in court earlier on Thursday on a charge of murder and theft.

He was arrested in Mitchells Plain, weeks after the murder.

Van Rooyen was found murdered in her home in Marina da Gama last month.

Her car, which was allegedly stolen during the attack, was recovered a day after the incident.

The case has been postponed until November 8 for further investigation.

‘Huge loss’

Meanwhile, Van Rooyen’s family says her death has been a huge loss for them.

Her brother, Tasswell van Rooyen, says she was an inspiration for everyone in their family.

“Romay kind of broke the stereotype with regards to women in our family. She was the first one to go to university, she was the first one that got a degree, and she was just determined. I remember back in the day, most women just worked in the textile industry.”

“She was very determined not to work there, and she said I’m going to study further and I’m going to study law, and she was very passionate about her family.”

