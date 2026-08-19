Teen linked to extremist child exploitation networks back in court

A Malmesbury teenager arrested for alleged links to extremist online child exploitation networks will be back in the local magistrates’ court in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old suspect remains in custody after appearing in court on Tuesday.

The aim of the postponement was to wait for the district surgeon’s assessment results.

The teenager is facing eleven charges, which include sexual assault and cruelty to animals.

He was arrested on Monday following an international sting operation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says, “Most of the people that are involved in these types, they become part of a global group or they work with global groups, so they get monitored.”

“At times we get other countries involved, not only the FBI, some investigation or police units in other countries as well monitor them, follow up and then report to South Africa. They become people of interest and then there is a cooperation between our law enforcement and their law enforcement, and they rope us in, which leads to arrests and prosecutions.”

VIDEO | Teen linked to child sexual abuse network in court: