A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, while a five-year-old was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Manenberg in Cape Town on Saturday.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the incident happened while they were standing on their street.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information following the fatal on the Cape Flats.

Twigg says, “According to reports, the victims were standing in the road when unknown suspects entered the road in a vehicle and started shooting. The 17-year-old boy was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while the five-year-old boy was taken to a medical facility in a critical condition.”

Manenberg police have registered murder and attempted murder cases for investigation and ask that anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.

The shooting incident took place on Saturday, at about 10 o’clock on Thames Avenue in Manenberg.