Technology aids efforts to track Wedela shooting suspects: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says technology has helped police identify images of the eight suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting in Wedela on the West Rand.

Seventeen people were killed and 15 others wounded when eight men armed with AK-47s and pistols opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa says the deadly Wedela tavern shooting, which claimed 17 lives, underscores the urgent need to curb violent crime. He says technology is helping police identify the suspected gunmen. pic.twitter.com/K3jPLWeVkJ — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 27, 2026

Ramaphosa says the identification of the suspects provides police with a crucial lead to track down and apprehend those responsible.

“We do need to bring the levels of criminality down throughout the country as much as possible. We cannot be a country where people just pick up guns and start shooting randomly and making the people of South Africa unsafe.”

-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila

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