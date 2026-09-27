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Technology aids efforts to track Wedela shooting suspects: Ramaphosa

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa
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  • X:@CyrilRamaphosa
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says technology has helped police identify images of the eight suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting in Wedela on the West Rand.

Seventeen people were killed and 15 others wounded when eight men armed with AK-47s and pistols opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ramaphosa says the identification of the suspects provides police with a crucial lead to track down and apprehend those responsible.

“We do need to bring the levels of criminality down throughout the country as much as possible. We cannot be a country where people just pick up guns and start shooting randomly and making the people of South Africa unsafe.”

-Reporting by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila 

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