Technical glitch affects water, electricity readings in eThekwini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Municipality says its e-Service system is currently experiencing technical issues. In a statement on Friday, the City says its mobile application is down and unable to record water and electricity meter readings.

“eThekwini Municipality wishes to advise the public that our e-Services system is currently experiencing technical issues, preventing eThekwini App users from recording electricity and water readings and linking them to registered accounts.”

The City says residents will be updated once the e-service platform is working again. In the meantime, the City has advised ratepayers to visit any Sizakala centre should they require any assistance.

“We understand the importance of reliable e-Services, and we are actively working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Our technical teams are investigating the matter in order to restore full functionality to our e-Services system.”

Reporting by Ayanda Chule.