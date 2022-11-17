Tech giant Hisense says it is extremely proud to partner with the SABC to create its first Over-The-Top (OTT) media service platform, SABC Plus.

The streaming app will provide the best that the public broadcaster has to offer. This includes 19 radio stations and three free-to-air television channels – SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel.

The app will also feature a variety of local and international content.

Hisense South Africa CEO Vivi Liu says, “Hisense is proud to partner with the SABC to bring another innovation to experience to the public an even more thrilling tournament. In partnership with the SABC, Hisense is proud to announce that the SABC Plus app will be available through the Hisense smart tv Vidda platform and for mobile devices just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 set to begin on the 20th of November 2022.”

Vidda President, Guy Edri, unpacks the partnership: