Legal representative Tshotlego Makamedi for accused number three, Teboho Lipholo in the Thabo Bester escape matter, has submitted in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that the state witness’s evidence against his client is misleading.

Makamedi also disputes reports that Lipholo confessed to the police and argues instead that he was called to a certain mall in Bloemfontein and that’s when he was arrested.

The evidence submitted in court indicates that Lipholo, Senohe Matsoara and Motanyane Masukela assisted each other to offload the TV stand that carried Katleho Bereng inside the prison.

Bereng’s charred body was used as a decoy in the escape plot.

Meanwhile, Sabata Lipholo, who is the father of accused was in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for the first time to support his son.

Lipholo and four other accused face charges of defeating the ends of justice, arson, aiding and abetting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

During the weekend, Lipholo spoke to SABC News for the first time since his son was arrested. He shared that he was shocked by revelations in court, that his son confessed about his involvement in the escape of the convicted rapist and murderer.

He was also baffled to hear that the state witness testified that Teboho was allegedly promised R2.5 million and was paid R40 000 of that amount to aid the prison break.

VIDEO | Thabo Bester and 7 others appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court: