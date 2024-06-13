Teams ready to usher in 7th Parliament: George

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George says they are ready to usher in the 7th administration. The first sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces will be at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that Friday is the first sitting to swear in MPs, elect the President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker. This per the Constitution, which states that the first sitting must be held no later than 14 days after the declaration of election results.

Political parties are still negotiating to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after the ANC failed to win an outright majority in the general elections.

George says they are ready and teams are in action to ensure a smooth transition to form the 7th Parliament.

During the first sitting of Parliament, the Chief Justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation to Members of the National Assembly, as the case may be.

George outlined the process and order of business for Friday’s proceedings.

“On the first sitting of tomorrow, first sitting of National Assembly will commence with the swearing in of all designated members in attendance. So, the first order will be swearing in members and that swearing-in will be presided by the Chief Justice of the Republic. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Justice will also preside over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly. Once elected, the newly-appointed Speaker will take over the proceedings and preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker. These elections are crucial for the proper constitution of the National Assembly as they ensure that the leadership structure is in place to guide the house functions and related duties of the day,” explained George.

