Team South Africa eyes first podium finish in Doha World Aquatics

Team South Africa’s hopes of a first podium finish at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, again rest squarely on the shoulders of swimmer Pieter Coetze.

Coetze, who set the second fastest qualifying time for Tuesday evening’s 100 metres backstroke final but finished fifth, will have another crack at a medal.

The 19-year-old from Pretoria finished second in his 200-metre backstroke heat in a time of one minute, 57.90 seconds.

It was the third fastest time overall, and he will again feature in this evening’s semi-finals.

Coetze’s compatriots, Erin Gallagher in the women’s 100-metre freestyle and Matthew Randle in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, failed to qualify for their respective semi-finals.