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Team SA’s Nathan Hendrick wins Commonwealth gold

  • Para swimmer, Nathan Hendrick won gold at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters Connect
Anton Snyman

Team South Africa is on the medals table, less than 24 hours after the opening ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Paralympic swimmer Nathan Hendrick won gold in the men’s S13 100m freestyle in impressive style.

The 19-year-old touched the wall in 54.54 seconds, more than half a second quicker than Scotland’s Stephen Clegg.

In an earlier race, Danika Vyncke narrowly missed out on a medal for South Africa when she finished fourth in the women’s S13 freestyle final.

But she set a new African record, clocking one minute, 4.68 seconds. Australia’s Jenna Jones won gold in one minute, 3.89 seconds.

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