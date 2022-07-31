Team South Africa has moved from nowhere to seventh on the medals table at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham following two gold medals in the pool from Saturday night.

Teenage sensation, Lara van Niekerk, set her third Games record in as many races, winning gold in the 50 metres breaststroke. The 19-year-old touched the wall in 29.73 seconds with compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker finishing fourth.

Another Pretoria teenager, 18-year-old Pieter Coetze, then began his quest for triple gold by winning the 100 metres backstroke gold in 53.78 seconds. He finished ahead of England’s Brodie Williams and Bradley Woodward of Australia.

TEAM SA

Yesterday Lara van Niekerk was in sensational form for the semi-final of the 50m breaststroke. Having set a new Commonwealth Games record of 29.82 in the morning heats, the 19-year-old went even quicker in the evening, winning in a time of 29.80 Finals here we come! pic.twitter.com/1WSakdbYEV — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 30, 2022

Blitzbok: one win away

Meanwhile, the Blitzboks are one win away of securing a medal in sevens rugby. They beat Canada 33-nil in the quarter-final and will play Australia in the semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

🤩 Happiness for the Blitzboks at the @birminghamcg22 as they go into the semi-finals with a clinical victory over Canada – day two wrap here: https://t.co/TEI3nkfS4P#BestofUs @TeamSA2024 pic.twitter.com/kaFSJttSyo — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 30, 2022