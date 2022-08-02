Team South Africa has moved up to fifth on the medals table at the Commonwealth Games, winning six more medals on day four of the event in Birmingham.

South Africa added a gold, two silver and three bronze medals to their tally.

Judoka Michaela Whitebooi won gold in the 48 kilogram division, while compatriot Charne Griesel claimed bronze in the 52 kilogram division.

The swimming team added three more medals to the team’s total.

Pieter Coetze and Erin Gallagher won silver in the men’s 50 metres backstroke and women’s 100 metres butterfly respectively, while Christian Sadie won bronze in the men’s S7 freestyle.

Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz won bronze in the uneven bars final.

There are prospects of more medals on Tuesday, particularly in the women’s 100 metres breaststroke where Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker set the two fastest times in the semi-finals.

Gold

On Sunday, the sevens rugby team won gold after they beat Fiji 31-seven in the final to claim gold.

Olympic Games champion, Tatjana Schoenmaker, successfully defended her 200 metres breaststroke title when she won her event in two minutes, 21.92 seconds, with compatriot Kaylene Corbett finishing third in two minutes 23.67 seconds.

Veteran Chad le Clos was also amongst the medals.

He finished second in the 200 metres butterfly, narrowly missing out to New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt who won in one minute 55.60 seconds.