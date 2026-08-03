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Team SA finishes 4th place at World Spelling Bee Champs in China

  • Team South Africa finished fourth overall, behind the United States, China and India.
  • Image Credits :
  • Department of Basic Education
SABC News

South Africa has returned home with a remarkable achievement after finishing fourth at the inaugural World Spelling Bee Championships in Shanghai, China, making the country the highest-ranked African nation at the global competition.

The achievement is being celebrated as more than just a spelling success, but as a victory for literacy, education and the determination of young South Africans to compete with the best in the world.

Today, the Department of Basic Education officially welcomed the team home.

What began as a love for reading has earned South African learners a place among the world’s best spellers.

Team South Africa finished fourth overall, behind the United States, China, and India.

Pretoria Boys High School learner, George van Wyngaard, says representing the country on the global stage strengthened his pride in being South African.

“I learned to really represent my country well because you could get to all these other countries and you really realize what South Africa does differently and better. So, I really learned to really be proud of my country.”

The Department of Basic Education says the learners’ achievement proves that South African talent can compete on any global stage when it is nurtured and supported.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube praised the learners, their families and teachers for helping South Africa make history at the inaugural championships.

“The achievements of these young people have proven to us that talent doesn’t reside in particular parts of the country and that if you’ve got the requisite support, if you’ve got the talent and if you’ve got the backing of your parents, of your guardians, of the department, you really can soar high and really represent your country on the world stage.”

Behind every learner’s achievement is a family that has encouraged, supported and believed in their dreams.

George’s father, Cobus van Wyngaard, says he never imagined that a spelling competition would one day take his son onto the world stage, adding that reading remains one of the greatest gifts parents can give their children.

“I would never have imagined that George would be a spelling bee champion. So, I let my kids explore their passions, let them do the things that’s important for them and in terms of the spelling bee, let kids read, let them read a lot, make sure that they have time to read, make sure that they have literature to read because that just opens up a whole world for them,” he says.

As the learners returned home with new friendships, unforgettable experiences and international recognition, teachers hope their success will inspire more young South Africans to embrace reading, develop their literacy skills and believe that they too can compete with the very best in the world.

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