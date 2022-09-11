The Department of Minerals Resources and Energy is expected to send a team of inspectors to assess the extent of damage caused following a mine dam burst in Jagersfontein in the Free State.

Free State Emergency Medical Services has corrected earlier information regarding the death toll as a result of flooding when a mine dam burst at Jagersfontein. EMS Spokesperson Sipho Towa says only one fatality can be confirmed.

Meanwhile Towa also added that the pregnant woman who was sent to Diamant hospital alongside other injured has been transported to Pelonomi hospital to receive specialized medical care. Dozens of people have been hospitalized and a number of houses damaged.

Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu says, “The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst. The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.”

Several people were rushed to the hospital following the flood:

It’s reported that some houses have collapsed while a sea of mud and water flowed into the town.

Gallery of flooding: Images courtesy of Free State Government:

Residents are being evacuated from their homes while others have already moved to higher-lying areas for safety.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Cooperative Governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana are on their way to Jagersfontein to assess the situation.

Spokesperson to Premier Palesa Chubisi says, “The incident has swept away houses and cars, however, the provincial government has activated the disaster management team and the Joint Operation Centre to determine the extent of the disaster and also carry out evacuation processes where necessary. More details on what may have caused the incident will be shared at a later stage once the government has received a detailed report on the incident.”

CELLPHONE FOOTAGE of the flooding: