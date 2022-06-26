Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed a team of experts to investigate the circumstances behind the deaths of the 21 young people who died at a tavern in Scenery Park in East London.

Cele could not hold back his tears after seeing the bodies of the deceased. He says he has reliably been informed that there is no natural death among the dead.

Residents in the area are calling for the establishment to be shut down as they claim that it is profit-driven and does not have the interest of the patrons at heart.

“The scene I have seen here inside … it takes … it doesn’t matter what kind of a heart you have first the sight of those bodies sleeping (sic) there but when you look at their faces you realise that you are dealing with kids, you have heard the story that they are young but when you see them you realise it’s a disaster.”

Cele added that the team will report to him on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the tavern owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu has committed to working with law enforcement agencies to get to the bottom of the matter.

A member of the community says, “As a businessman, l didn’t think this would happen. My apologies to the affected families. Let’s allow the police to do their work.”

Video: Cele describes the Eastern Cape tavern deaths as a disaster – youngest victim was only 13-years-old: