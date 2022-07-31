KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Safety and Community Liaison Neliswa Nkonyeni says a team of detectives has been formed to investigate the mass-shooting at a tuck shop in Savannah Park at Mariannhill.

Six people died on the scene and one died later in hospital.

Nkonyeni says police are following up on all possible leads. Nkonyeni also mentioned that police have started a programme to visit all alcohol outlets across the province to check if they have the necessary licences.

“The police have now combined a number teams that are investigating the matter. We are giving them an opportunity to investigate and come up with the report that has to do with what was the purpose of this criminality that happened here. And the police have now started visiting all the taverns in KZN and even yesterday there were operations where police were in operations throughout the province of KZN.”

Victims

Among the people killed are the tuck shop owner and his two sons.

Simphiwe Mpithimpithi says he still cannot believe that his father, Phumlani, has passed away. His father was among the people shot on Saturday.

The Mzobe family, who have lost four members of the extended family in the mass shooting at the tuck shop, has called on the police to investigate the case thoroughly and to apprehend the killers.

SABC News reporter Vusi Khumalo updates from the scene: