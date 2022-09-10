The National Teachers Union has called on the Education Department to scale-up security in schools amid growing incidents of attacks on teachers, not only by people from outside the schools but also by learners themselves.

The union held a national conference in Durban. Earlier this week a principal was shot and killed at a school in Pietermaritzburg while in a separate incident a learner allegedly set a teacher’s car on fire.

Newly elected NATU president, Sibusiso Malinga says teachers’ lives are often in danger in schools. He has called on the Department of Education to ensure that each and every school has security.

Malinga adds, “…I don’t refer to a gate opener and gate closer. If you go to Home Affairs, you will see that there are well trained security guards even at police stations they are guarded. How can a teacher teach effectively when his or her life is not safe at school?”

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, joined by Ntate Panyaza Lesufi and senior officials from the department, is leading a community engagement on school safety in Ivory Park, Midrand.

According to the Department, the engagement tackle issues of school violence, bullying, substance abuse, learner pregnancy and school governance.

