Former Civil Servants and military veterans from the Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei known as TBVC States have expressed their intention to institute legal action against the government for outstanding pension monies.

The committee says Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the whereabouts of the money, has not done anything to address the matter.

SATBVC Pensions Committee General Bantu Holomisa says, “We are starting the legal review process. We want justice and we want to be heard. Unfortunately, this government’s tardiness is embarrassing, to say the least. How can a president issue an instruction to a minister in public and the minister just drag his feet?”