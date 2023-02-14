The state has asked the High Court in Cape Town to consider imposing several life sentences on the man convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

Mohydian Pangkaeker is due to be sentenced today, after he was convicted of 21 of the 27 charges against him.

The child was kidnapped from her home in Elsies River in February 2020 and her body found more than a week later in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is pushing for multiple life sentences.

The little girl’s murder sent shockwaves across the country, with increasing calls for the death penalty and a commitment from the government to review its parole system.

In the report below, proceedings during Pangkaeker ‘s last court appearance in January: